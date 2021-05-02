May is National Foster Care Month, and in recent years there has been a growing need for homes in St. Joseph.
“Overall our population is lower than typical but we still have every bit as many children’s division referrals as we’d had in the past,” said Chelsea Howlett, Noyes Home executive director. “The pandemic did not allow foster care to take a break by any means.”
There were 105 children in Buchanan County in need of foster homes, but as of November 2019, there were only 47 licensed foster homes in the county, according to Cornerstones of Care, which serves as a partner in foster care and adoption efforts locally.
When there isn’t a home to place a child, the children’s division reaches out to the Noyes Home, where staff sometimes have to keep kids longer than usual because of unavailability of foster families.
It typically takes between four to six months in Missouri to become licensed and ready for child placement in the foster care system.
“We will walk everyone through our eight-step process starting by gathering basic background information and completing an initial home visit,” said Valyn McClellan, Cornerstone resource development director. “We will have one of our family development specialists meet to complete various training including our trauma training.”
Then a home study will be conducted, including family history and types of children potential foster parents are willing to take in.
“It’s really important that they have that training and that knowledge so that they can be there emotionally, as well as providing for the physical needs,” Howlett said. “The emotional needs of the children is really what I think that we can’t lose sight of.”
Families can be granted a reunification period which can extend for 15 months. This is the time where the children are making the transition from their family to the next placement.
“Therapy is very important because these kids, they’re going through an experience where they’re separated from everything that is known to them,” Howlett said. “It may be due to some pretty severe abuse or neglect, but they still care about their parents and it’s still a huge trauma to lose their loved ones.”
Respite care is another option to provide temporary care and relief to the primary caregiver, and paperwork can usually be completed between 30 and 90 days.
“One thing is if the family doesn’t feel like they can fully commit to foster planning, respite care is an option,” McClellan said. “It’s a lesser assessment process with still having to pass background screening to make sure the home is safe.”
There are other ways to get involved such as giving monetary donations or basic necessity items such as clothing, toiletries, towels and snacks.
“Our greatest challenge with foster services in the state of Missouri is families who will accept older kids and large sibling groups into their homes,” McClellan said. “We understand that apprehension that can come with caring for a teenager, but that’s where the great needs lie.”
To find our more information on how to become a foster parent or start the application process, contact your local child’s division office, which can be found by visiting dss.mo.gov.
