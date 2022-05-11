Four kids ran around an empty house Wednesday as their mom, Michaela Miller, watched with tears in her eyes. She was standing in her new home built by Habitat for Humanity.
Miller, a mother of five, is a clerk at Lehr Construction Co. She applied for a Habitat for Humanity home, and the lengthy process — interviews, background checks and home visits — ended with a three-bedroom house near the intersection of 20th and Angelique streets.
“It's such a great feeling,” Miller said. “It takes hard work and determination to have this opportunity to have a brand new home for the kids. It's great. No words. It's an awesome feeling.”
Her kids are excited, too. Their shared bedrooms are in the basement and look out to their favorite part of the house — the backyard.
“It gives a great sense of stability,” Miller said. “It's just truly a blessing to have this opportunity, and what Habitat does and how they help people in need, I never thought that being a homeowner would actually be a part of my plan.”
This is the 80th home Habitat for Humanity has built in St. Joseph, using mostly donations and funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“We're all about hand-ups, not handouts, and (Michaela) had to put in her 400 hours to get this home,” said Shay Homeyer, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity in St. Joseph. “You can imagine with having five children, what a big task that is.”
Homeyer said Habitat homes offer structure for kids and help revitalize neighborhoods. Miller's house was built on a lot that sat empty for years.
“It does have a ripple effect for people to take notice and want to do better with their homes as well because, obviously, you can see this is such a beautiful home,” Homeyer said.
The Millers aren’t wasting any time. They are moving into their new home right away. By Wednesday night, the kids planned to be asleep in their rooms dreaming of trampolines and swimming pools in their new backyard.
