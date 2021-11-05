Danny Smith arrived bright and early at St. Francis Baptist Temple on Friday for a turkey giveaway.
He was the first one in line at 5 a.m. and spent the next six hours relaxing in his green pickup truck, drinking coffee with the windows rolled down on a sunny but cool morning.
Smith’s favorite part of Thanksgiving is celebrating with his family, and having the food covered makes the holidays just a little easier, he said.
The giveaway was first come, first served for more than 400 turkeys and other goods, including toiletries, bacon, pillows, ham and pizza.
“We have a lot of business owners, pastors, people in the community just come together, pitch in and make this happen,” said Shelia Gilbert, the founder and CEO of Food for Kids. “We have a lot of people out here from different stores who have donated to make this event a success. We're just happy to be out here to just love on each other.”
Gilbert organized the event to help provide food and other necessities for the community, especially for those in need. And she makes the process as easy as possible.
“They don't have to give out an I.D. and go through all the rigmarole,” Gilbert said. “Sometimes we have families, they might get one or two a little bit more. A lot of people and families are eating more. Since the pandemic, a lot of people’s lifestyles have changed. Our deal is we just want you to eat and be merry.”
Kenneth Frierson didn’t arrive as early as Smith, but he was still able to grab the fourth spot in line.
“A lot of people right now, with the income and the price of things going up, the price of food going up, this is a big help,” Frierson said.
One man walked up to the giveaway and asked if he could have food. He didn’t have a car and didn’t wait in line. But Gilbert immediately asked what he needed.
“There is no certain look on hungry,” Gilbert said. “I will never, ever judge God’s people like that. If you're hungry and you need a piece of bread, and if I have a piece I will give you half of that, because hunger does not have a look to it.”
