Just as businesses continue to struggle in finding employees, nonprofit organizations also are in need of help this summer.
In St. Joseph there are multiple ways to volunteer and become involved in the community.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater St. Joseph has been a running program since 2008 and has helped mentor many boys and girls over the years.
“We match big brothers, sisters and couples and they spend up to four hours once a week doing everyday activities,” said Clara Mckinney, Big Brothers Big Sisters case manager. “It can be anything from getting ice cream, making dinner together or going to the pool.”
Big brothers and couples are often needed the most in this area.
“We have a lot of little brothers on the waiting list and women are usually volunteering more than men,” Mckinney said. “Couples also work great because normally the little brothers have been through trauma and women in the relationship will act as a bridge in the relationship.”
People interested in getting involved with the organization can go to bbbsstjoe.org/.
“There’s an application online or they can call the office to get set up with an initial information session,” McKinney said. “Once that process is complete, they go through their interview process home visit.”
There is also opportunity outside of being a "big" by donating used clothes, toys, shoes and household goods to one of the BBBS blue bins.
Second Harvest Community Food Bank is also accepting donations and needing volunteers immediately for food drives and orders.
“For the last 14 months we’ve been privileged to host the National Guard as they were deployed around the nation to our food banks,” said Andrew Foster, Second Harvest volunteer coordinator. “Starting next Wednesday, June 30, we will be fully volunteer lead again.
This means an increased need for mobile pantries. During drive-through distributions, volunteers are needed to help put food onto vehicles.
“Seasonally our biggest need is the Fill the Van food drive every Thursday at local grocery stores,” Foster said. “That’s great for small groups, families and students.”
Anyone volunteering who is between the ages of 10 and 16 must be supervised by an adult.
“I can host up to 20 or 25 individuals on campus at a time,” Foster said.
There is a volunteer form on the Second Harvest website at www.shcfb.org/ for those who are interested.
“We are just so thankful for the St. Joe community and I think the community is ready to get back and invest,” Foster said. “That extends to caring for those in need and I hope many of them come this way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.