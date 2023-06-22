Local agencies can apply for federal funds awarded to Buchanan County.
About $26,000 is available from the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. The money aims to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The award was made by a national board and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, the Jewish Federations of North America, the Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.
A local board will determine how the funds awarded to Buchanan County are to be distributed among emergency food and shelter programs in the area.
Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
1) Be private voluntary non-profits or units of government
2) Be eligible to receive federal funds
3) Have an accounting system
4) Practice nondiscrimination
5) Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs
6) And, if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Buchanan County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Catholic Charities, InterServ, Open Door Food Kitchen, Sisters of Solace, YWCA and the Salvation Army.
Agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Kylee Strough at 816-364-2381 for an application. The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. on Monday, July 3.
