Starting in July, the YWCA of St. Joseph's longstanding advocacy for victims of domestic violence will gain new support from the state of Missouri.
Donations of more than $99.99 made to the YWCA will receive a 70% tax credit instead of the current 50%. The change, made possible when Gov. Mike Parson signed House Bill 430 into law last year, also ensures the money will go to more than just the domestic violence shelter, according to YWCA of St. Joseph CEO Tammy Killin.
“They also have that rape crisis centers were also eligible for the tax credit,” Killin said. “We provide therapy to community members, and their children, so that's pretty cool. We also do hospital advocacy — where we go out to the ER for victims of assault. We also do core advocacy, law enforcement advocacy, so we do an array of services for survivors.”
On the shelter side of their operation, the YWCA houses between 25 to 35 residents daily. However, that's not the only housing offered.
They also operate Bliss Manor, which offers transitional housing for 29 women — nine of whom are permanently housed at the complex. The other 20 slots can house a resident for up to two years.
It’s hard to sum up the personality type behind the population that the YWCA serves on an annual basis because the agency helps so many different women who face a crisis in their lives.
“These women who come to us are those who are homeless at the moment,” Killin said. “These happen to be the ones that don’t have another place to go, you know, there’s a lot of us that would have places to go, other family members, other support systems, (but) these (women) do not at the moment for whatever their reason is, so yeah, this is essential.”
Social distancing has changed the operation of the temporary shelter. The YWCA is licensed for 45 beds, but it used to be able to go past that capacity. To stay safe now they have 19 units available, but women can bring their children with them, which is why they typically have between 25 and 35 individuals on any given night.
