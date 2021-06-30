The secret that has been kept for 20 years seems to be out.
Last year, MidCity Excellence Community Learning Center, located at 604 S. 20th St., provided a place for 50 youth in St. Joseph to spend time doing educational, musical and other activities. This summer, that number has grown to 93 kids, and Founder/CEO Kimberly Warren couldn't be more excited.
July 1 marks the center's 20th anniversary. Warren said her goal with MCE has always been to boost self-confidence in young people, and her enthusiasm is evident in every interaction she has. Even newcomers find it infectious.
"MidCity Excellence started as an after-school enrichment academy, and we added in the performing arts to kind of bait them with the drums, and the dance and the choir," Warren said.
The kids who seem opposed to learning may have met their match in Warren and her husband, Pastor Robert Warren, who is the drumline instructor.
“If we want to get the kids' homework back to the schools and want them to graduate, they need an intermediary that will help them fill the gaps,” Kimberly Warren said.
Folks have been taking notice of the change they are making in Midtown. More than 150 volunteers spruced up a building this summer that was built during World War II. That building houses MCE's computer lab, gymnasium and a common room for the annual Christmas gift exchange.
The help was needed, and the kids provided music for those painting the outside of the building and people who were indoors fixing the subfloor.
The repairs to the environment have been helpful, but perhaps one of the biggest challenges MCE is fighting is mental health. The suicide of a young man in the community has been a particular issue for some youth.
“Our communities are all interconnected, and although it was one family that lost their son, we feel connected to that family,” Warren said.
Because suicide is not an easy thing to discuss. MCE staff and volunteers took the kids fishing and used that opportunity to discuss anxiety and depression while laughing and having fun.
“Some people that are very wealthy and some people that are very poor and middle-class people, many of us have disappointments, and some of us get overwhelmed and we need to talk through that with our young people in natural ways,” Warren said. “Pastor Warren always says, ‘Success is not bad unless it goes to your head. Pain is not bad unless it goes to your heart, and those are the lessons we're trying to teach them.”
Warren said she hopes to see more leaders in the community on the horizon in the next 20 years. She joked that she can’t do the job forever and that she would proudly measure her success on how well she does at finding a good successor.
In honor of its 20th anniversary, MCE will be hosting a "Rock the Block" birthday bash from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 12 at 604 S. 20th St.
Anyone interested in helping to sustain the MCE mission can call 816-273-5450 or email visitmce@gmail.com.
