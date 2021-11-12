A nonprofit located in Midtown is trying to ensure every kid has the chance to experience Christmas this year.
The MidCity Excellence Community Learning Center's mission is to provide a safe place for St. Joseph youth to grow up. Its annual party provides gifts for kids from infants to 18 years old along with winter clothing.
Right now, the agency has funds to provide Christmas items for 30 kids, and officials are seeking 30 “Christmas angels” to furnish presents for the rest of the kids during the Thursday, Dec. 9 party.
MidCity founder and CEO Kimberly Warren said that for some of the children the presents they get from the party are the only ones they receive for Christmas.
One of the special treats at this year’s Christmas party will be an appearance by KC Wolf. The Chiefs mascot will stop by to take pictures with families.
“We want to focus on the victories and the challenges, and (unfortunately) every day is not a Super Bowl, but those people that give up will never get to the Super Bowl,” Warren said. “We need Christmas angels, and those angels will get the kid's wish list of their top three gift items.”
Monetary donations are accepted if people do not have time to do the shopping themselves.
Besides opening gifts, MidCity kids will be showing off the performing arts skills they’ve learned this year at the party.
Warren weighed in on recent violence that has taken place in the Midtown area, and although crimes like shootings outside the Dollar General store at 17th and Messanie streets and the Oakridge Apartments aren’t limited to that area, they do affect MidCity families.
“There’s a lot of people who are trying to make ends meet, and there’s some creative ways that they do that, and we are here to encourage them to try again in resolving their conflict,” Warren said. “We’ve done that for 20 years, showing and modeling parents and youth how to find their words and how to articulate what’s going on. We really cannot conquer those things we don’t confront.”
MidCity can be contacted at 816-273-5450, and those who want to donate to the Christmas program online can go to visitmce.org and click the “wish list donations” button.
Warren's goal is to have all of the kids adopted by Monday, Nov. 22. She estimates it takes $35 to provide a MidCity child with support.
