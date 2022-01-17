Martin Luther King Jr. Day can be celebrated in many ways, from simply sharing quotes on social media to hosting a summit like MidCity Excellence and 3D Institute did Monday at the Word of Life Church.
This year’s Solutions Summit theme was “The Dream Lives On,” a tribute to the famous speech Martin Luther King Jr. gave during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in August 1963.
MidCity Founder and CEO Kimberly Warren uses King’s teachings at the before- and after-school program, which plans to continue expanding its services however it can.
“Where do we go from here? Community or chaos?” Warren asked. “The answer to that question is 'us.' We don’t just let things haphazardly happen. We’re not reactive; we’re proactively running out and taking it by force with all of our energies.”
MidCity Stixx performed with Pastor Robert Warren at the helm of the band, and the MidCity Inspirational Angels put on a dance performance as well.
Stixx drummers Ashley Cruz and Dejon Coats-Smith led their younger bandmates by maintaining a good rhythm for them to follow, as well as a few words of wisdom.
“No fighting, no drama, be happy and enjoy your young life,” Cruz said.
The event's keynote speakers were former NFL football players Kenny Onatolu and Dave Tollefson.
The players talked about their friendship, and Onatolu shared the inspiration behind his book, “Two of a Kind,” a children's book tailored to sharing culture.
MidCity Excellence has been helping youth in the Midtown area for 20 years. This past Christmas they were able to provide gifts for more than 90 kids.
Warren is proud that the before- and after-school program was recently able to go from two days a week to five days a week, but they plan to do more than just that.
“The dream team consists of our youth that we’re trying to engage, their parents — we’ll have some parenting fight for the family classes this year,” Warren said. “Out of over 2,000 people, we've had three salutatorians come from the MidCity gang, but we've had eight young people die in the last two or three months ... so we got our work cut out for us.”
