MidCity Excellence Community Learning Center provided more than 90 kids with gifts and a party Thursday thanks to numerous “Christmas angels” who stepped up and supported the Midtown-based organization.
Eighty-five individuals either shopped for gifts or provided monetary donations to make the holidays — and beyond — merry for local youth. The support will allow the agency to provide educational and extracurricular field trips, according to Kimberly Warren, MidCity founder and CEO.
The Christmas party featured a special appearance from KC Wolf of the Kansas City Chiefs.
“KC Wolf represents courage to move past the naysayers, to move past the pain and brokenness and to keep showing up for practice,” Warren said. “Eventually we will get to the Super Bowl where we need to be.”
The gifts and KC Wolf were just one part of the party festivities. The fun also included Christmas cards, origami, a pizza dinner, reading a holiday story and a performance by the Stixx & Dancers with pastor Robert Warren.
“I don’t want them to have a sense of entitlement, I want them to see themselves as contributors to our community,” Kimberly Warren said. “They are not just our future, we need them now ... to be positive in the community.”
That means challenging kids to show off the skills they develop at MidCity during these holidays and again on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 17.
MidCity offers a safe environment for kids on Tuesdays and Thursdays, typically after school, but there is a chance the program will expand early next year. The St. Joseph City Council is reviewing the program’s proposition to go full time with the aid of American Rescue Plan Act funding.
“It’s going to be very aggressive, very fast, very engaging, and we’re adding parents to that lesson,” Warren said. “In order to engage 300 kids in the after-school academy that includes not only performing arts but academic support, we have to have a high-performing team.”
If MidCity goes to a five-day-a-week schedule, Warren said shuttle buses will be needed to have the capacity to pick kids up and drop them off afterward.
Anyone interested in volunteering or learning more about MidCity Excellence Community Learning Center can call 816-273-5450 or go online to visitmce.org.
