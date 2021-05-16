Midland Empire Resources for Independent Living has been approved for additional funding through the Missouri General Assembly, and all that is waiting is a signature from Gov. Mike Parson.
House bills 2 and 10 are important reminders of how individuals living with disabilities in Missouri rely on state aid to live their lives independently. One bill provides money through the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and the other through the Department of Health and Senior Services that will benefit MERIL clients.
There appears to be a $300,000 increase in funding, which could potentially bring a little more than $10,000 directly to MERIL, as the agency is one of 22 institutions in the state that helps individuals with vision and hearing loss, among other disabilities.
MERIL CEO Rob Honan has been watching the discussions happening in Jefferson City patiently.
“Originally the governor and the House actually proposed two cuts, which really would have been devastating for our program,” Honan said. “But those cuts were rescinded in the Senate.”
Many of Honan’s constituents made Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, aware of the potential harm in the cuts as he’s the chair of the appropriations committee.
MERIL focuses exclusively on helping those living in nine counties in Northwest Missouri. While the office currently is closed to the public, appointments are available and Honan said the agency is getting closer to opening back up.
“You just have to give us a heads up and get an appointment and wear your mask and social distance,” Honan said.
MERIL can be reached at 816-279-8558.
