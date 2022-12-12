Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program (copy) (copy)

The AFL-CIO Adopt-A-Family’s gift room from December 2020 is shown.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

With Christmas less than two weeks away, the Adopt-A-Family program still has about half its applicants in need of someone to brighten their holidays. 

There are 796 applicants for the 2022 program, with 405 families still needing to be adopted, said Nichi Seckinger, executive director of AFL-CIO Community Services, which runs the program. The number is up from last year’s total of 726 and exceeds every year since 2015 which had 806 families requesting assistance.

