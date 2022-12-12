With Christmas less than two weeks away, the Adopt-A-Family program still has about half its applicants in need of someone to brighten their holidays.
There are 796 applicants for the 2022 program, with 405 families still needing to be adopted, said Nichi Seckinger, executive director of AFL-CIO Community Services, which runs the program. The number is up from last year’s total of 726 and exceeds every year since 2015 which had 806 families requesting assistance.
“We are thrilled that we have nearly half the families adopted so far,” Seckinger said. “That’s great for where we are in the program today. We hope that momentum keeps up so we can get everyone adopted in time for the big day.”
Seckinger said there is usually a rush in the mid-month week, which started Monday. She is hopeful that at least two-thirds of the applicants will be spoken for by Dec. 17 when the agency starts calling families in to shop in the gift room.
“The gift room can accommodate about 200 families if we have to, but it does push it,” Seckinger said. “The less we have in inventory, the harder it is for parents to find items for their children and it requires the agency to supplement more adoptions.”
The families remaining are a variety of sizes from two children up to eight in the household. There are also several seniors and disabled adults still not adopted.
People can decide who they want to adopt. Adopters are asked to provide at least one new toy per child. Any additional items for the children and any gifts for the parents are at the adopter’s discretion. The estimated cost to adopt one child is $50 to $100, depending on age.
Donations also can be made for the gift room, which is set up for those who are not adopted to shop for family members. All items in the gift room are new items and donations are accepted through Dec. 23, when the last families will be scheduled to shop. Monetary donations are also accepted.
Donations can be made through their website www.helpmenow.org or by phone using a credit or debit card.
The AFL-CIO office at 1203 N. Sixth St. will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Those who would like to adopt can stop by the office, call 816-364-1131, email adopt@helpmenow.org or visit helpmenow.org/Adopt-A-Family.
