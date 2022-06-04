More than 300 households have had their water or sewer bills paid for through the Low Income Home Water Assistance Program.
The city of St. Joseph identified the state program last year, which is run by the Missouri Department of Social Services. It was an opportunity to help low-income households with a one-time payment for a water and sewer bill.
Community Action Partnership was handling the logistics of a similar program for energy bills, so it was a natural fit for it to lead the water program as well.
“Most of our customers are applying because of the sewer bills in St. Joe,” said Heidi Surritt, the Low Income Home Water Assistance Program manager. “There hasn’t been any programs that are able to help with that area, so this is definitely something that’s meeting a need for these people.”
The program is funded for two years through federal money, but if there is a large enough need, it could be extended, like to the energy program. While the water program is similar to the energy one, it differs in that it is not a crisis program. The water application takes up to 30 days to process and can’t be used in emergency shut-off situations.
“If you give us a disconnect notice or something, it’s not something that could possibly be paid right away,” Surritt said. “So you want to make sure that people are still paying their bills and stuff to stay caught up so they don’t lose service.”
LIHWAP was supposed to start in October but was delayed due to technical issues until February. In only four months, the program has helped pay bills for more than 300 households.
It’s also beneficial for the city because some of these bills could have gone uncollected.
“We’re able to collect revenues that we may not otherwise be able to collect, that may have gone into collections and ultimately an uncollectible status,” said City Manager Bryan Carter. “So while it also alleviates the people who need the assistance from the bill, it provides the revenue source for the city as well.”
To apply for the program, an applicant must be paying rent and utilities, be a Missouri resident, have $3,000 or less in their bank account and meet the income requirements, which vary based on household size.
If you meet the requirements, you can apply at capstone.org.
