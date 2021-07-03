Penny Adams began answering the Help Me Hotline and connecting individuals with local resources back in 1987. In the years since she has worked her way up to the executive director position at AFL-CIO Community Services.
With her retirement on Sept. 29, the woman who many know as the face of St. Joseph's annual Adopt-A-Family Christmas program will end more than three decades of service to the organization. A search committee is working to find Adams' replacement.
Back when Adams began answering the phone in the 1980s, Google didn’t exist to answer endless questions. And even today, the search engine can’t connect an individual to all of the local resources that are available to them.
Rather the work takes creative solutions, and that problem-solving effort to connect a family that is struggling is what hooked Adams to AFL-CIO Community Services.
United Way President of Greater St. Joseph Kylee Strough credited Adams with a leadership style that inspires her staff and volunteers alike.
“She’s just fun to work with,” Strough said. “You get the same Penny, no matter who you are, why you're calling, you get the same Penny, and I think that's authentic.”
Most of Adams' knowledge of the resources available from different agencies is not something that can be computed by an algorithm. It’s an understanding that comes with experiences over the years.
“My hope and my prayer is that some of what's in Penny's physical brain makes it onto paper or in a computer system before she leaves in September,” Strough said.
Even if that charity supercomputer is created, it still will need to rely on the unpredictable donations that have truly helped the nonprofit keep going.
If you sit with Adams for an afternoon you're likely to hear her recall a few of the memories of when an individual has “paid it forward” through the years.
An example comes from a mother who called up the hotline to ask for a stove when hers broke. She didn't have a microwave either, so that made cooking for her children a difficult endeavor. Days went by as Adams searched for a solution. Then a person that was helped by the agency years ago stopped by the office and handed Adams $100.
"'I want you to use it for anyone that needs help,'" Adams recalled the woman saying. “Miracles like that happened all the time, I’m telling you.”
The biggest annual challenge for the AFL-CIO crew comes in December. The Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program has grown since its humble beginning about 50 years ago. Presents for approximately 800 families each year is a tall order.
In the weeks leading up to Christmas, Adams has spent some nights in her office looking for a way to connect the dots between adopters and adoptees.
Mike Veale, president of the Northwest Missouri Central Labor Council is a regular volunteer with Adopt-A-Family. In years past he has taken time off from work to focus on talking to adopters and delivering presents.
He credits the family-like atmosphere between the staff and volunteers at AFL-CIO Community Services for the success they've experienced. But he also highlights the good cheer Adams brings to the leadership role.
“She's got that little cackle when she laughs that just cracks you up,” Veale said. “She just tootles around there and she'll sing Christmas songs to you.”
There's a plan to set up a fund in honor of Adam's legacy. To find out more contact the Help Me Hotline at 816-364-1131.
