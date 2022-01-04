After St. Joseph saw temperatures reach minus 3 degrees this past weekend, one emergency shelter opened early to protect people from the harsh conditions.
Around eight homeless men initially found housing at My Brother’s House, a cold-weather shelter located on the Community Missions campus. By the start of this week, the number grew to around 12.
Beginning Tuesday, homeless women are being housed inside the Salvation Army’s community center gymnasium. Before this, the Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph purchased hotel rooms for those in need.
Major Ron Key said they are still looking for volunteers to stay overnight in the gymnasium between its hours of operation, 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. Sign-ups are available at signup.com/go/KsxKnaa.
“We have 15 cots available ... and right now we’re going to do at least to the end of February, so we have a two-month agreement with (CAPSTJOE). We could extend that into March if it’s cold,” Key said.
CAPSTJOE will provide case management aimed at helping women overcome the circumstances that have led to their homelessness.
“We don’t want to see anybody die in the winter because they froze to death – that’s the number one thing, but also, I think it’s a way to help those who may just need a hand up, not a handout,” Key said.
InterServ Director of Operations Randy Sharp said individuals can help with the men’s emergency shelter by preparing evening meals. Individuals or groups interested in that can contact Community Missions at 816-390-8884.
My Brother's House was able to open early because of its strong connection with the Juda House and St. Joseph Haven. Both are shelters for chronically homeless men at 700 Olive St.
“We've got some guys who have experienced homelessness and understand it and want to work a few hours a week to get a little money,” Sharp said. “We can overflow on really cold nights and throw a few cots up in the Haven building.”
The Salvation Army is in the middle of a coat drive. New and lightly used winter clothing can be dropped off at 602 Messanie St. between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon.
Temperatures could fall below minus 3 degrees again before this week ends, according to News-Press NOW weather specialist Mark Zinn.
