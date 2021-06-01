As financial assistance starts to shift, local resources still are available to those who need it.

Kisha Thomas, director of the Welcome Center at Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph, said the charity received funding to help families and individuals with bills.

“We are able to assist with rental for people who own or rent their properties. That’s for mortgages, lease(s), and we’re also able to pay the rental fee on a trailer unit or lot,” Thomas said.

The St. Joseph City Council voted to fund the charity by allocating $250,000 worth of CARES Act funds in February, according to Catholic Charities.

Thomas said funding can also go toward paying utilities and helping people stay current on their bills.

In addition, the organization can help those that are unemployed as well as under-employed.

“When we talk about serving those who are underemployed, that just basically means that that person is employed, but they don’t make enough to sustain their lifestyle,” Thomas said. “Part of our job here, too, is not only to help clients stay in their household ... we also want to get them employed with employment, that they can sustain their families, that they are able to make enough to make sure that their families have all their basic needs.”

Thomas said this also includes helping find reliable transportation and food.

The funding is enough to cover a total of six years. However, Thomas believes the funding will be spent in two years because of the need in St. Joseph.

“We may be talking about the St. Joseph CARES right now. But we have other pots of money. If a client does not qualify for this particular funding source, then that’s where my staff communicates with me to say, well, we have a client in need. We just want people to know not to give up and to be patient.”

For those interested, call (816) 232-2885 each Monday at 8:15 a.m. to receive an appointment for help with financial assistance.