Local Red Cross Volunteers help with Arkansas tornado recovery

Local volunteers from the American Red Cross are helping with disaster relief efforts in Arkansas after a tornado struck the Little Rock area on March 31.

St. Joseph resident Peggy Gaines and Maryville's Shoba Brown have been volunteering in Arkansas since April 1.

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.