Local Red Cross Volunteers help with Arkansas tornado recovery

Local volunteers from the American Red Cross are helping with disaster relief efforts in Arkansas after a tornado struck the Little Rock area on March 31.
St. Joseph resident Peggy Gaines and Maryville's Shoba Brown have been volunteering in Arkansas since April 1.
“I'm doing damage assessment, which means that we're going home to home and marking places as destroyed major, minor or affected,” Gaines said. “So depending on how many homes are destroyed majorly, that’s how many sheltering positions we need, feeding positions, if we need more health care, if we need spiritual care or mental health care.”
Brown's assignment also involves her getting out in the community.
“I came here with external relations, and so we've been out in the neighborhood working with the community, trying to make connections,” Brown said. “We’re trying to find where the people are, what they need, if they have shelter and make sure that they are safe.”
Brown has been volunteering with the Red Cross for more than 17 years. She said it’s the satisfaction of helping others that keeps her coming back.
“It gives me a great deal of satisfaction to know that I have brought some comfort to the people,” Brown said. “I was speaking to a person whose house didn't sustain any damage but she still needed to talk because she saw all the damage around her. Just spending 15 minutes with her brought her comfort. It's just a little thing just to talk to someone but it gives them so much pleasure, joy and comfort.”
JoAnn Woody, executive director for the Red Cross Kansas City Northwest Missouri Chapter, also is assisting with recovery efforts in Arkansas. She said every chapter across the country is in need of more volunteers.
“It has been challenging between the atmospheric rivers in California,” Woody said. “We've had wildfires, we've had floods, we've had tornadoes across several states here in the South and the Midwest. There’s only so many times you can ask the same volunteers to leave their homes for three weeks. Everyone has things going on. We've got children and families that need us and jobs to return to. So we're always needing volunteers. We’re always looking for volunteers who want to make a difference.”
Gaines said there are more than 200 open volunteer positions with the Red Cross.
“There’s everything from nursing, spiritual care, sheltering, feeding and security,” Gaines said. “We always have security at the shelters, staff services, people to organize where people are going, transportation, so all the jobs are open.”
While progress is underway in Arkansas, Gaines said there’s still a lot of people in need.
“It takes time because a lot of apartment buildings were destroyed,” Gaines said. “I did damage assessments on 200 to 300 apartments and they were all destroyed. So, it’s a lot of people displaced and they have to find new homes somewhere.”
While volunteering can be a difficult task, Woody said the brighter side is the impact and difference you can make in people’s lives.
“The things our volunteers see can be heartbreaking,” Woody said. “It can be overwhelming. We've got volunteers in all lines of service and they're talking to people whose lives have been turned upside down. At the end of the day, you think about the people whose lives you've touched that day. You carry that with you when you come home.”
For more information on how to get involved with the American Red Cross, head to www.redcross.org.
