A volunteer effort is underway to freshen up the look of some area homes.
Aaron Armstrong is asking for community help to gather supplies and volunteers to assist with painting homes in St. Joseph.
"The paint drive is for residents who are wanting to have their houses painted but can’t afford it like fixed-income families. They can’t afford the materials to paint their house, so we’re hoping to raise enough money with Porters to get enough paint for them," Armstrong said. "And then we’re wanting to involve the community and churches to help volunteer to clean these houses up, make it a community-type event."
He said he hopes the paint drive helps improve perspectives of the community as well as benefits families.
"By doing so we’re looking at ways to brighten up the community," Armstrong said. "You know people are always talking about the negative and how the community looks and things like that, and by brightening up the community we go a long way."
This is the first time Armstrong has done something like this and he hopes it will become just the first of many such efforts. He has set a goal to have seven homes painted by the end of August.
Donations in the form of supplies, money and manpower are appreciated. Those wanting to help with the effort should contact Armstrong at 816-344-0276 or Porters Building Center at 913-365-1500 and ask for Billie or Jeff.
