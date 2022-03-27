Local nonprofit organizations around town are in need of donations.
AFL-CIO Community Services needs men's and children's clothes. Executive Director Nichi Seckinger said children and men tend to wear out their clothes, so many of the donations received at the agency's Fab-U-Less Finds store have stains or tears and therefore can’t be given away.
“We have a lot of men that come in looking for jeans for work,” Seckinger said. “It's what they can wear in a factory job or something like that and so they're desperately looking for it so they can go to work, and then we don't have anything to give them.”
Fab-U-Less Finds is open to the public to come in and purchase items at a discounted price. They also have a voucher program for families to receive three free items per person in the household four times a year. Those items include necessities such as clothing, linens and household items.
Donations can be dropped off at AFL-CIO Community Services at 1203 N. Sixth St. Starting April 1, donations can be picked up, as well. Seckinger said the nonprofit hasn’t done donation pickups in about two years.
“We had quit because of COVID-19, and we just never were able to get it started back up again because every time we said we were going to, it seemed like the numbers picked back up,” Seckinger said. “We were just afraid of exposing staff that went into houses to pick items up.”
Those looking to do a donation pickup will need to call the nonprofit to schedule it. Seckinger said they are no longer picking up furniture.
Grace House, another nonprofit in St. Joseph, is feeling the effects of a food shortage. Owner Ruth Costello is asking for donations of nonperishable food such as cereal, canned goods, macaroni and cheese, soups and tuna packs.
Donations can be dropped off at their location at 2638 Lafayette St. She said everything at Grace House is given away for free but there are some limits to items if there is only a limited supply.
“Everything is either donated or we have bought it, and we give everything away for a smile,” Costello said. “Everything is free. We've never charged in 17 years.”
Seckinger said Fab-U-Less Finds is also always in need of silverware, linens and children’s toys. She also has noticed a need for small kitchen appliances. Seasonally, they need warm-weather clothing and shoes and lightweight jackets.
Costello said during the winter, Grace House gave away 1,100 blankets and more than 900 jackets and coats. The organization currently is giving out Easter baskets and clothing and they already are looking for school supplies and getting ready for the upcoming school year.
“We are preparing now and gearing up for Back to School in July, which we see about 1,100 to 1,200 kids in a three-week period,” Costello said. “We always ask for school supplies because we fill their backpack and then they get clothing and they get new underwear, new socks, new toothbrush, new toothpaste.”
She said Grace House helped an average of 861 people per month last year. Seckinger said AFL-CIO serves around 40 families a month through its voucher program.
