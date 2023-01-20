Local man helping flood efforts in California

A Cameron, Missouri, resident is lending a hand to those in need on the West Coast.
Richard Doornink is volunteering with the Red Cross in California where the state has suffered from severe weather since the beginning of the year.
“I’m just about four days from completing my two-week assignment here,” Doornink said. “I’m in Seven Trees Community Center in San Jose, California. The floods were terrible here and the roads are torn up. Things are finally starting to break loose. We have sunshine today which is the first. It’s rained every day since I’ve been here but even the good roads have big potholes in them now.”
Doornink said his daily tasks vary with helping people with different health services.
“It can be anything from having to make arrangements to have an emergency taken by ambulance to the hospital to making arrangements for a person to get a dental appointment because they have a toothache. We hand out a lot of aspirins and Tylenol and things of that nature because these people are stressed. They’re doing things that they’ve not had to do in the past.”
JoAnn Woody, executive director for the Kansas City Northwest Missouri Chapter said volunteers are essential for the Red Cross’ success.
“A lot of folks don't realize ... more than 90% of our workforce is volunteers,” Woody said. “So when we see the news stories and pictures and we see those very obvious and very visible Red Cross vests, those are volunteers. Whenever we have a large disaster anywhere in the country and we need to send all these volunteers.”
Woody said it’s hard for the Red Cross to maintain enough volunteers because people have other obligations in their lives.
“They want to go out and do great things but because they're volunteers, they also have to balance their whole life,” Woody said. “Some of our volunteers work full time, they have families to care for. So it's not like they can go every single time, whenever they want. So there's always that percentage of volunteers that can’t go right now.
Doornink said while he didn’t always know he wanted to work for the Red Cross, he knew he wanted to help people.
“I've been a Red Cross, CPR, first-aid and wellness instructor for at least 10 years,” Doornink said. “I was one of the administrators of the ambulance in Cameron for 30 years. I'm also on the fire department in Cameron for over 30 years.”
Seeing the impact, the Red Cross efforts have on people has kept Doornink continuing to volunteer.
“The scene of where we were working as Red Cross people was over 600 miles apart,” Doornink said. “It’s seeing this many people do so much good. I’m hoping that if we ever have something like this where we live, somebody will come help all of us.”
Woody said there is a common motivation that guides volunteers.
“Humanity is what drives our volunteers to continue to want to get up at 2 in the morning to go to a house fire or to pack their suitcase and leave for two weeks and leave their family and their home,” Woody said. “It's not for any major thanks or formal recognition. It's knowing you have helped someone move on from today to tomorrow and today may not be great, but tomorrow's going to be a little better.”
For more information on how to make a local impact with the Red Cross, visit www.redcross.org.
