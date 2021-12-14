The Adopt-A-Family Christmas program and the Salvation Army are looking for more donations to take care of families this year.
For 38 years, the AFL-CIO has been helping the greater St. Joseph area through the Adopt-A-Family Christmas program, which has families and groups “adopting” families and individuals in need by sending gifts during the holiday seasons. However, the program needs more people to participate this year to cover costs for everyone on AFL-CIO’s list.
Of 717 families, AFL-CIO Executive Director Nichi Seckinger said they have about 280 families left to be adopted.
“And every year, we’ve managed to make sure that everybody gets something when everything is said and done,” she said. “So, I really don’t want this to be our first year where it doesn’t happen ... that would be pretty awful.”
A person wanting to adopt a family can visit the AFL-CIO website. If someone is too busy to shop for gifts or come into the AFL-CIO to buy gifts, Seckinger said they can instead call the agency office or use their website’s PayPal account to donate. From there, gift cards will be provided to people to purchase supplies for their households. People can adopt a family up to Christmas Eve.
“You can spend maybe an hour and get (the process) completely finished,” Seckinger said. “So, you can really help someone in a matter of minutes out of your day if you take that time to do it and you have those funds to do it.”
Of the around 280 families, 60 of these families are actually “shut-ins” and people living in residential care facilities, for which volunteers will go out and take care of them.
“These are people that are dependent on us bringing items to them and figuring out a way to get things to them,” Seckinger said. “They’re not able to go out and shop for themselves.”
The official shopping date for these individuals is Dec. 15. Seckinger said they do not have another shopping date planned at this time.
“So, if we don’t figure out a way to cover ... the cost of being able to shop for these individuals, it’s gonna put us in a little bit of a pinch,” Seckinger said. “But if people wanna help they can, and it’s really that just quick and easy for them to do. And they don’t have to get into the middle of things themselves.”
“It’s a busy time of year for everybody,” she continued. “But it really causes some anxiety for these folks when it’s this close to Christmas and they really don’t know what’s gonna happen for their families.”
The agency does have presents stored in their gift room for families with children or people who come to their building in St. Joseph. The only downside to the gift room, she said, is that they struggle to provide households items and items for teenagers. She noted that they will often supplement this issue by also providing gift cards.
“So, as long as the funds come in to help cover the gift cards, we can do pretty well by those folks without ... too many issues,” Seckinger said. “It’s just the number of people we have left right now that’s a little overwhelming, I guess.”
The AFL-CIO is not the only charity organization in need of more support. The Salvation Army is also looking for more donations for their 2021 Red Kettle Campaign in St. Joseph.
“To date, we are at about 33% of our goal to raise $358,000 this year,” Maj. Ronald Key said in a press release. “We are dependent on the funds we receive from the red kettles to help people in need in our community all year long. We’re counting on the many generous members of our community to dig a little deeper this year, if they’re able, to help us reach our goal.”
The Salvation Army’s 2021 Red Kettle Campaign ends Christmas Eve, however the organization will accept donations through Jan. 1, 2022. To make a credit card donation, call 816-232-5824. Checks may be mailed to The Salvation Army at P.O. Box 1417 St. Joseph, MO 64502.
The money collected during the Red Kettle Campaign supports Salvation Army programs in St. Joseph for the entire year, such as emergency assistance, disaster services, Christmas assistance and youth and senior programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.