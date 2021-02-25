Local doctor awarded Presidential Medal of Service

A local physician was awarded the presidential medal of service Thursday morning for donating his time to serve those suffering from the opioid epidemic during the pandemic.
Dr. Dustin Smith presented the award to Dr. Robert Corder at the St. Kolbe-Pockett Center for Healing.
Smith, the medical director and co-founder of the St. Kolbe-Puckett Center, shared how Corder, despite his retirement, continued to help during the pandemic.
“Dr. Corder was a practicing OB/GYN physician in St. Joseph, Missouri, for over four decades. And despite retiring from that wonderful profession, he realized that the opioid epidemic was something that he could serve and address in his community,” Smith said.
There are different levels of hours for the service award that can vary from 50 to 500 hours.
“That’s what I wanted to focus on ... the fact that this was entirely voluntary. Here Dr. Corder is, he could have stepped back during the pandemic and said, ‘Hey, I’m retired, I’m just gonna, you know, play golf or spend time with family,’” Smith said. “He’s still found it in his heart to focus on this mission, and to donate his time for the community and the individuals who are benefiting from his service. And I just wanted to make sure that that was recognized.”
Corder shared how the work he has done has impacted him.
“I used to deliver babies and occasionally save somebody’s life, this has been just as satisfying, perhaps even more to take somebody who didn’t have a life and see them turn their lives around,” Corder said. “We can treat their addiction, and they can suddenly have their families back, they can get a job, they can be a productive citizen, instead of stealing, you know, go into prison, etc. And I tell you, to see that (change), it’s just amazing.”