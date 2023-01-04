Local cold weather shelters see influx this winter

With the frigid cold temperatures over the course of last month, local winter shelters are seeing a drastic increase of people in need of their services, said Rachael Bittiker, the executive director at Community Missions Corporation.
The new cold weather shelter is located at 700 Olive St. The space has the capability of holding 50 people altogether and is open to all genders.
While winter weather can pose difficulties for all Northwest Missouri residents, the homeless population especially has limited options for escaping the brutal conditions.
“The numbers are pretty impressive compared to last year,” Bittiker said. “Last year, we had served 96 unduplicated individuals. With the 18 days we’ve currently been open this winter, we’ve seen 71 individuals.”
St. Joseph has few options for homeless individuals seeking shelter, especially in the winter when more people need help.
Community Mission offers a shelter for men, located at 610 Olive St., and it is in the process of expanding services at an additional location. Due to construction delays with the new shelter, Community Missions has been housing people at First Christian Church at 927 Faraon St. for the time being.
“Community Missions has always done a cold weather shelter but just for men,” Bittiker said. “There was a huge gap for women who need those services to be safe in the cold just like men do. So Community Missions decided to expand the cold weather shelter to incorporate women. We started construction and we were hoping to be done toward December, but that was obviously pushed back. We hope that it’s done within the next few weeks but luckily, we have a contingency place with the church until then.”
Bittiker said the church so far has seen an average of about 18 individuals staying there per night.
“That’s 53 males that we’ve seen, 15 females and we’ve had three transgender individuals,” Bittiker said. “Out of all of those, six of them are veterans. There’s 33 chronically homeless individuals and then three of them that are under 25.”
Bittiker emphasized this rise in homeless individuals needing cold weather shelters is not just a local issue.
“I think cities across the United States are seeing an increase of homeless individuals in our cities, and most of us are not shocked by this number,” Bittiker said. “We knew going into the winter months that we have seen an uptick of homeless individuals in our community, so these numbers aren’t shocking to us. If you drive around, you're going to see an influx of people that you think might be homeless.”
Community Missions staff members hope the agency's expanding services are helping to address the growing homeless population in St. Joseph.
“We’re prepared to fill that gap, fill that need that we have in the community,” Bittiker said. “We’re grateful to be able to offer more resources as well.”
Bittiker said there is a good chance that Community Missions will serve more people than it did last year.
“With us serving 71 unduplicated individuals now, which is 18 days of operation and we still have quite a few days of winter ahead of us, I do see us surpassing the 96 that we did see last year,” Bittiker said.
Cold weather shelters were forced to open earlier this year due to the low temperatures so far this winter.
“If the temperature is 20 degrees or less, we open the cold weather shelter,” Bittiker said. “Now once the weather becomes stable, where it’s cold below 20 during the evening consistently, it will be a continuous operation. So, every day, seven days a week from the hours of 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. that next morning.”
Community Missions is unable to stay open at all times due to insufficient funding, which is why the shelters are only open when it's dangerously cold.
“We don't have an unlimited amount of money to operate,” Bittiker said. “We have to conserve what money we have to be able to do that. When it's not dangerously cold out, we don't want to open and then not be able to open on an extremely cold day in February or the beginning of March because we stayed open when it was not below 20 degrees.”
