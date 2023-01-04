Local cold weather shelters see influx this winter
Video play button

While winter weather can pose difficulties for all Northwest Missouri residents, the homeless population especially has limited options for escaping the brutal conditions.

With the frigid temperatures over the last month, St. Joseph cold weather shelters are seeing an increase of people needing their services, said Rachael Bittiker, the executive director at Community Missions Corporation.

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.