Organizations locally are reaching out to help people impacted by hurricane damage in Louisiana this week
Both the American Red Cross and Salvation Army are taking monetary donations.
Major Ronald Key of the St. Joseph Salvation Army said online donations are the most secure method of payment because there aren’t any worries about a check getting lost in the mail. Those who do want to write a check and either mail it to the Salvation Army or drop it off at the office should specify in the memo line that the donation is specifically for Hurricane Ida relief, he said.
Donated money at both organizations will go toward things like food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional and spiritual support, and emergency services.
“Pretty much 100% will go to help those who maybe need to be relocated, put in hotels, maybe they get some help rebuilding their homes,” Key said. “Any need they may need and can’t fulfill right now, that’s where their money goes to.”
Both the Salvation Army and the Red Cross are asking that only monetary donations be sent for hurricane relief at this point. Since the damage still is being assessed, specific needs are unclear. Key said monetary donations spread further than donated supplies at a time like this.
“A lot of times in a disaster we get inundated with clothing and our warehouses get full of clothing, and that may not be a need," Key said. "Food may be a bigger need or prescriptions or housing or helping somebody rebuild their house.”
Key said the Salvation Army helped with relief after hurricanes Katrina and Rita for about three years after those storms, and he believes picking up the pieces from Hurricane Ida will take just as long.
“From what I’ve heard, it’s worse than what Katrina and Rita were because it was such a slow-moving storm and it affected a bigger area,” Key said. “So there's more damage. The winds were 170 miles an hour when it came onshore, and it lasted for several hours. So, that's devastating.”
People who want to help do need to be wary of scammers at a time like this, and Key recommends doing background research on an organization and reading where the money will go before donating.
To donate to the St. Joseph Salvation Army, visit give.helpsalvationarmy.org and choose “Hurricane Ida (August 2021)” from the dropdown menu. To mail or drop off donations, the address is 602 Messanie St.
To donate to the American Red Cross, visit redcross.org/donate and choose “Hurricane Ida” from the dropdown menu. To mail or drop off a donation, the address is 401 N. 12th St. People also can text “IDA” to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
Other organizations in Missouri also are getting their hands dirty in the hurricane recovery efforts. Earlier this week, Gov. Mike Parson announced that he is mobilizing the Missouri National Guard to assist in post-Hurricane Ida recovery efforts in Louisiana. Approximately 300 soldiers will be deployed.
Evergy, the utility company that provides power to the St. Joseph and Kansas City area, also has sent about 500 distribution linemen and 100 vegetation contractors to New Orleans to assist in getting power back to the area.
