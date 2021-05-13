Local business gives back to community

Members of the Stroud & Associates Real Estate spent Thursday giving back to their community at the Bartlett Center.
This volunteer effort is marked as Red Day by Keller Williams to encourage employees to give back to their community.
"Red Day is where every Keller Williams office in the entire world comes out on one day, and we give back to the community," Ed Stroud, CEO of Stroud & Associates Real Estate, said. "The slogan is, give where you live. And our agents go back into the community and perform different duties throughout wherever the needs are."
This year the local office helped organize donations given to the Bartlett Center over the past year.
"We receive a lot of donations to our families to give back to the community, and in order for volunteers to come in and help us get that organized makes it so much easier for us to get it back out to families," Kristie Dean, the youth program director at the Bartlett Center, said.
Stroud said when the Bartlett Center had to shut down due to the pandemic, the donations were collected and placed in a couple of rooms.
"They've piled them in all these different rooms, where the kids usually are. And now that they’ve opened back up, and they got the doors open, and kids are coming in and hanging out playing having fun. They need to clean all that stuff out," Stroud said.
The staff members enjoy being able to help and have worked with other organizations such as the YWCA, Habitat for Humanity and the Pregnancy Resource Clinic.
"It means a lot to us to be able to give back to our community," Stroud said. "We love St. Joseph, all the people on our team. They may not be natives of St. Joe, but they definitely love the community they serve."
