Giving individuals living with disabilities more resources for independence is the focus of legislation being backed by a local support agency.
Midland Empire Resources for Independent Living of St. Joseph is one of 22 agencies advocating for the approval of Missouri House Bill 2, which would provide funds through the Department of Secondary and Elementary Education, and HB 10, which would work through the Department of Health and Senior Services.
MERIL CEO Rob Honan said he is advocating for additional funding to ensure quality of care.
“Enough funding to provide services to people to keep them in their own home by their choice,” Honan said. “We have to fight every year for dwindling dollars, the way Missouri is, and also just the legislators don't really understand the programs.”
One bill pays specifically for information, referral, building independent living skills, peer support and advocacy, and it cannot be funded with Medicaid. The other provides funding for attendant care services people receive at home.
“It’s a yearly appropriation for these two programs,” Honan said. “We have other programs for helping people who are hard of hearing or have low vision access, assistive technology or assistive devices.”
MERIL has operated since 1994 in Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Clinton, DeKalb, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties.
To find out more about MERIL, go online to meril.org or reach out by phone by calling 816-279-8558. Masks are required inside the facility in St. Joseph, located at 4420 S. 40th St.
