The ability to step up and lead others is an important role to take on in life, and the United Way of Greater St. Joseph is educating the next generation of leaders about the important things going on inside the City.
The program has existed since the early 1980s and it has produced more than 900 graduates. Each one finished the course with creating a project, and a couple of those ideas are still in use today.
“The diaper depot is now run out of AFL-CIO, the backpack buddies that is now a program of Second Harvest,” Jean Brown said.
She’s the director of leadership St. Joseph at the United Way and she oversees the course.
“The goal is to train people for leadership positions. It is a year-long program that goes from January to December,” Brown added.
However, the class is completely virtual this year.
The students for this go-around include individuals from Children’s Mercy, the 139th Airlift Wing, Hillyard and the St. Joseph Public Library, just to name a few.
The class teaches leadership skills, but it also educates the individuals on what is taking place inside St. Joseph, now and in the future.
For example, this past Thursday St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce President Pat Lily, United Way President Kylee Strough and St. Joseph Community Alliance Director Tama Wagner talked about the collaboration behind Imagine St. Joseph 2040 — a plan that many in the community are collaboratively working towards.
“We’ll have a session on children’s issues in the community,” Brown said. “We will focus on the Chamber of Commerce and their work in economic development, we will look at arts, we will look at industry.”
All of this education has the goal of giving the participants a better focus on understanding their community, according to Brown.