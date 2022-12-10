The Northwest Fraternal Order of Police and other agencies joined forces at the annual Holiday with a Hero event on Saturday in St. Joseph, giving children the opportunity to complete holiday shopping with area first responders.
Brendan McGinnis, VP of the Fraternal Order of Police, said this years ‘Holiday with a Hero’ was very special as they joined forces with more local agencies than before, including the NorthWest FOP#3, IAFF 77, and Buchanan Co EMS, to create a special holiday for children.
"The event is kind of special this year,” McGinnis said. “Of course, all of the Buchanan County law enforcement departments teamed up today but, we also have Andrew County EMS out here with us and several corporate sponsors. All of the funding for this wouldn’t be possible without companies like Herzog, UMB, and Proserv.”
Law enforcement assisted 400 kids in St. Joseph and 100 kids in Cameron and gave each child $200 to spend at the South Belt Walmart while teaming up with an officer to shop for things they want.
While kids shopped for many toys, law enforcement noted that many of the children used some of the money to do some shopping for family members as well.
“There’s been a lot of toys bought which we love to see,” McGinnis said. “I think they’ve all pretty much decimated the toy aisle but, it’s continuously being restocked. It’s just amazing to see how much heart these kids have...they’re buying clothes, kitchen appliances, which we know are for their parents, you name it we’ve seen it all. It’s just amazing.”
McGinnis said the annual event makes law enforcement proud to know they can all come together for one common goal which is to serve the community.
“It makes us all so proud because this is what our job is all about,” McGinnis said. “This is just a different way we like to serve the community. It’s the holiday season and every child deserves to receive something special year round, but I would say especially around this time of year.”
