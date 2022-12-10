Children receive toys at Holidays with Heroes

The Northwest Fraternal Order of Police and other agencies joined forces at the annual Holiday with a Hero event on Saturday in St. Joseph, giving children the opportunity to complete holiday shopping with area first responders.

Brendan McGinnis, VP of the Fraternal Order of Police, said this years ‘Holiday with a Hero’ was very special as they joined forces with more local agencies than before, including the NorthWest FOP#3, IAFF 77, and Buchanan Co EMS, to create a special holiday for children.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

