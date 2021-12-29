Local volunteers heard the Salvation Army’s call for help in the last two weeks before Christmas, with many showing up to ring bells and having a big impact on the organization's Red Kettle drive.
While the drive's exact tally is pending, Major Ron Key said the local organization is at about 90% of its goal of $300,000. Adding to this good news is the possibility of receiving some last-minute checks before the New Year.
Before the influx of volunteers, Key said he wasn’t optimistic about the success of this fundraising season. At the beginning of December, the kettles were $12,000 behind their target pace.
“If you'd asked me in the middle of December I’d say, ‘No way are we gonna even get that close,'” Key said. “Even though we were short on paid bell ringers, we had 100 more volunteers this year than we had last year.”
The annual Red Kettle drive began two weeks before Thanksgiving. The tradition began in 1891 when a Salvation Army captain came up with a plan of raising Christmas dinner donations for the poor.
The Salvation Army is one of the leaders among charities, regarding the percentage of donations that go towards local programs. For every dollar dropped into a kettle, 93 cents stays in St. Joseph.
“I just want to thank people, not just for their monetary donations but we were able to help over 150 children this year with about 4,000 gifts,” Key said. “Every child that came in got, depending on their age and what their needs were, anywhere from 12 to 15 toys, (which could include) clothing, books, puzzles, games, those kind of things.”
The last-minute charitable giving to the Salvation Army matched the AFL-CIO Adopt-A-Family Christmas program’s final efforts to get all of its families holiday assistance.
“It’s just kind of the way it works,” Key said. “A lot of people volunteered that last two weeks, I think part of that is kids getting out of school, people may be off work … and they see the need in our community.”
Those interested in donating to the Salvation Army can go online to centralusa.salvationarmy.org/stjoseph.
