With days to go until its holiday deadline, the AFL-CIO is still in need of more donations for the Adopt-A-Family Christmas program.
The AFL-CIO has been annually helping the greater St. Joseph area through Adopt-A-Family, which allows for families and groups to "adopt” families and individuals in need by sending gifts during the holiday seasons. For 2021, the AFL-CIO had a list of 717 families to provide for.
As of Monday, Dec. 20, Seckinger said their list contains around 150 families who still haven’t been adopted. She said they received around two dozen adoptions Monday, however, and hopes this trend continues throughout the week.
“Just come down. See us. Help us out. Help them (the families) out. It’d be great,” AFL-CIO Executive Director Nichi Seckinger said.
Those interested in adopting a family can visit the AFL-CIO website at helpmenow.org/programs/adopt-a-family and choose a family. Interested adopters can also call or visit the agency office in St. Joseph.
Adopters can choose a family up until Christmas Eve.
“We know that (the families are) really nervous right now ... I can imagine why,” she said. “I know if I didn’t have any resources to provide my kids with Christmas, come on the ... 22nd of December, I would be very, very worried about what was gonna happen.
“So, the sooner that we can give them that relief, the better,” she continued. “But we’ll take it as long as it takes to make it happen.”
While adopting a family online is an option, Seckinger said the best part may be to come down to the agency office and be "part of the hustle and bustle that happens here.”
“Seeing just how many people are impacted by this and being able to see some of the folks as they pick up their items or other adopters as they drop off their stuff ... makes it a little bit more real, I think, for some folks," she said. "We always enjoy when somebody can come down here.”
