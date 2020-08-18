The Community Blood Center is hosting its biggest blood drive of the summer Wednesday, Aug. 19 at East Hills Shopping Center.
The event will take place from from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mayor Bill McMurray made the official proclamation that Aug. 19 is Blood Donor Day in St. Joseph to appreciate all those who donate.
Wendy Eisele, Community Blood Center account manager, said the bank currently has less than a three-day supply of all blood types.
“With the pandemic, we didn’t have blood drives March, April and May so we are getting back into the swing of things,” Eisele said.
In the first few months of the pandemic, hospitals stopped performing elective surgeries, but now they’ve started back up and the bloody supply is very short.
“The number of blood donors coming out to donate blood has diminished and we’re in a critical time,” Eisele said.
Residents can schedule an appointment at savealifenow.org, but walk-ins are welcome as long as appointment times are open. Eisele said organizers are hoping to see at least 100 people come through the drive Wednesday.
“Every whole blood donation will help up to three patients and the blood is divided into three components: red cells, platelets and plasma,” Eisele said.
The blood donated stays local with Mosaic Life Care or in one of 65 other hospitals in the Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas region. The center must collect nearly 600 units of blood per day to meet the demand of hospitals and patients.
The Kansas City Royals are supporting the blood center and offer either a team shirt or rally towel to everyone donating at the blood drive.
The drive will be taking place near the center court at East Hills in the old Charlotte Russe retail space.
“We’ve been provided with a huge space where people should feel safe donating,” Eisele said.
Masks are required during the donation process, but if people don’t have one the Community Blood Center will provide them. Temperatures will be taken at the door. The donation process takes between 45 minutes and an hour.