For the past 2½ years, Dr. Krista Kiger has been caring for the homeless in St. Joseph. Now life is taking her to a new community.
As Community Missions executive director, she has overseen the Juda House and St. Joseph Haven, which houses 32 chronically homeless men.
Keithan Banks is one of those residents. He’s candid about his past and his present. The former includes going back and forth between prison and living on the street, and the latter involves working a steady job and paying rent and taxes for the last decade.
“You got to want to change. You don’t want to change, you ain’t gonna do it, no matter how much help you get,” Banks said.
However, a safe environment has helped him make those changes. Like his shelter peers, 30% of Banks’ income goes toward rent. Providing a safe environment is important, and in Banks’ opinion, the shelters have only gotten safer with Kiger’s management.
“I’ve seen her just go out and buy stuff to eat and bring it down here, and not one time,” Banks said. “She didn’t have to do that. That’s not her job description, but she did it, you know, her and Mindy (Andrasevits).”
Kiger is moving to Eudora, Kansas, to support her wife, Andrasevits, a former St. Joseph fire inspector who has a new job as fire chief in that community.
“It was hard for both of us to leave here,” Kiger said. “We’re taking ourselves away, and I don’t say that egotistically, but we know that we’ve been helpful to this community, and in leaving, we’re taking away our helpfulness.”
The two have a long history in St. Joseph. Andrasevits grew up in town before moving away and then coming back, and Kiger’s time in town goes back 23 years.
They met at an Ecumenical Eco-Justice meeting about three years ago. After their relationship bloomed, the two got married, became the guardians of Kiger’s grandchildren and bought a home together on Ashland Avenue.
Kiger is not sure what her next step will be in Eudora, but she said she is open to the path God lays out for her.
She has an intimate relationship with religion, as she’s been an ordained Presbyterian minister for 31 years. That career is what brought her to work with the homeless and gain a better understanding of the local community.
When she was hired as the executive director at Community Missions, Kiger planned to build a stronger bridge between the shelters and the community. However, not long after taking the job, she had to focus on protecting her residents from COVID-19.
Equally concerning to Kiger was the street homeless during the pandemic. Community Missions’ street outreach workers passed out hygiene kits to individuals living outdoors.
As stimulus checks were being distributed, Community Missions opened its doors and helped the homeless apply online and aided them in setting up checking accounts.
Banks said he was skeptical about Kiger’s management at first, but now he hopes she and Andrasevits come back for visits when they manage them.
“When she stepped in the door, I was looking, like, for real?” Banks said. “I judged the person, and I shouldn’t have did that. You got to get to know them first, and as I know of her for two years, I like the way she ran the place and what she stands for, and I’m gonna miss her. If I see her again, I’m gonna make sure she sees me.”
Until the Community Missions executive director position is filled, InterServ’s Bridget Supple and Randy Sharp will be overseeing the organization.
