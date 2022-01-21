Kiwanis Club of St. Joseph is holding its third annual Trivia Night fundraiser, and for a second year, it will be all online.
Community members are invited to form a team and join the fun from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18. Team members can join from across town or across the country.
The event will include questions, prize drawings between rounds and free entry to the 2023 Kiwanis Trivia Night for the winning team. All proceeds from the event will fund Kiwanis programs such as Coats for Kids, which provides new coats and other cold-weather items to area children.
The suggested donation is $300 per team. Teams are provided a fundraising page to share on social media. The maximum team size is 10 players.
To learn more or to register, visit the Kiwanis Club of St. Joseph online at stjoemokiwanis.org.
