Killin leaving YWCA

News-Press NOW

Nov 21, 2022

Tammy Killin, CEO of the YWCA, will be leaving the agency for a new position.

Tammy Killin has given her resignation as the CEO of the YWCA St. Joseph.

The agency's board announced the resignation is effective Dec. 9. Killin has served in the position since January 2019.

Board members expressed appreciation for Killin and said they wish her well.

The agency's executive board is working with the YWCA USA organization to make transition plans to name an interim CEO as well as begin the process of hiring a full-time CEO.
