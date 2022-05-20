Editor’s note: News-Press NOW’s Ryan Hennessy recently had a chance to talk with his cousin, Kansas City native Matthew Beatty, a member of the Salvation Army based in London, about his humanitarian relief work related to the war in Ukraine. They corresponded after the outbreak of war and during Beatty’s service in Warsaw, Poland.
The war in Ukraine is a humanitarian crisis, and organizations like the Salvation Army were quick to mobilize and set up in Poland, where the agency continues to help refugees.
Matthew Beatty arrived in Warsaw, Poland, on March 1, five days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He’s the international emergency services program officer for the Salvation Army and is originally from the Kansas City area.
“We had four relief operations simultaneously going on across Poland to support the refugees coming across from Ukraine,” Beatty said. “The South in Rzeszów, up to Starachowice, (Warsaw-Pragna Polnoc), and then north in Malbork, which is up near the Baltic Sea.”
During the first week of March, the Salvation Army was meeting about 150,000 refugees a day. Beatty estimated his day would begin at 6 a.m. and he’d get to bed at 1 a.m.
“For me personally, I know my time will end in Poland. Basically, short term I will come home to London. For these folks, life will never be the same … especially for those who have lost families, and lost loved ones, and lost their homes and lost everything they had.”
An early task he had was delivering supplies to Lviv in Ukraine. Beatty’s team left the shipment at the Ukrainian border where another Salvation Army team took it the rest of the way. Beatty’s team members were excited as they saw the supplies travel down the road, but that feeling quickly turned into fear.
“We wanted to make sure how he was doing, if he had gotten back to his Salvation Army facility yet, and he said they were under missile attack,” Beatty said.
The good news was the two truckloads were not struck during the cruise missile attack on the city.
“These guys and girls are the real heroes out there,” Beatty said. “Without hesitation, they are doing amazing things, meeting human needs where they are directly on the frontlines where they need to be and that’s just an inspiration for me and it should be for anyone. When you think you’ve had a bad day, I don’t think there’s too many of us that can say cruise missiles flew over my city last night.”
Beatty returned to London at the end of April, but the Salvation Army is still seeing around 20,000 to 25,000 individuals going in and also returning to Ukraine every day.
“As far as us letting our guard down, absolutely not. We’re just as ready as we were,” Beatty said. “Every attack could mean more refugees at any moment.”
The plight of these individuals and families is unique and no story of struggle is the same, but some may share similarities. As of May 17, the Salvation Army has provided 76,196 cooked meals, 22,884 food parcels, 7,660 food vouchers, 11,336 nights of shelter and 10,429 non-food items like shampoo, toothpaste and personal hygiene kits to Ukrainians in need.
They have been working with local government facilities, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, World Vision and the American Red Cross, among others. Beatty specifically wanted to give his admiration to UPS for providing free shipping on items including generators they carried from Germany.
Locally, people can contact the Salvation Army in St. Joseph and ask to earmark the money for Ukraine relief or go to sawso.org/sawso/ukraine-disaster-and-refugee-relief.
“No matter what the situation is on planet Earth, whether it’s a war, whether it’s a hurricane, whether it’s a typhoon, whether it’s an earthquake, we’re the first to go in, the last to leave,” Beatty said of the Salvation Army.
