The Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center held their annual Thanksgiving turkey dinner on Thursday and Friday, but masks and social distancing weren't the only things that made this gathering different.
They decided not to cater the meal and encouraged to-go orders. Spreading the event between two day also kept the number of attendees down. The cafeteria made a turkey meal and took reservations to track how much to make and how to package meals.
Julie Noel, the center's manager, said the changes were made because they wanted everyone to feel safe but still have some of their usual traditions.
“Most of the people that come here are more vulnerable to the virus so this just makes it something that they feel safe to come do. They can still have some of their traditions for Thanksgiving even though they can’t do all of them. It gives them an outlet,” Noel said.
Many of the attendees chose the to-go option, but some decided to sit socially distanced with a small group while they ate the meal.
“Turkey dinner is a big deal this time of year. For a lot of the people that come here, this is the only turkey dinner they get,” Noel said. “Typically we have a catered meal every year. With the pandemic it made it more difficult because we couldn’t really social distance. The purpose of the catered meal is to get everybody together so they can visit and celebrate.”
All attendees were required to wear a mask. The center is used to serving over 250 during their usual catered meal, this year they expected about 150 people.