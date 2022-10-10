The United Way calls for volunteers ahead of the return of its reading program

The United Way is searching for volunteers to help with the return of its Reading Adventure, a program where volunteers read to elementary school students during the fall.

 Sara Rooney | News-Press NOW

The United Way is searching for volunteers to read to elementary school students this fall for its annual Reading Adventure.

“This fall, we are in need of volunteers to read with elementary students at Lindbergh, Edison and Hosea elementary schools, and then in the spring (we) will be able to offer this program at several other elementary schools as well,” said Jodi Flurry, director of community investment at the United Way said.

