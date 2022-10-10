The United Way is searching for volunteers to read to elementary school students this fall for its annual Reading Adventure.
“This fall, we are in need of volunteers to read with elementary students at Lindbergh, Edison and Hosea elementary schools, and then in the spring (we) will be able to offer this program at several other elementary schools as well,” said Jodi Flurry, director of community investment at the United Way said.
Flurry said the program was established in 2011 to help address summer reading loss.
“Now we are launching our school-based version of United Way Reading Adventure, which we've been in partnership with the St. Joseph School District for probably about eight or nine years,” Flurry said.
Volunteers are needed from November through December. Reading sessions last one hour and volunteers can sign up to read as much or as little as they would like.
“For our school-based version, since it’s during the school day, all of our volunteers are out of high school and then it just ranges from college kids to retirees and everybody in between,” Flurry said. “Sometimes it’s a retiree or a stay-at-home parent who comes in and volunteers. Sometimes it's a banker or an attorney, just anyone who wants to come read and share a little bit of their time.”
Flurry emphasized the impact these programs have on the students.
“Just the excitement on the kids' faces and how they're paying attention and they're listening and they're trying to read,” Flurry said. “You're making a difference with these children and they look forward to it every week.”
Brett Esely, director of development and sports commission at the Convention & Visitors Bureau, said he began volunteering in the reading program for several reasons.
"I think it's important to get involved in the community to give back and I've always considered the United Way a great way to do that," Esely said. "Knowing how critical it was for my kids' development in terms of reading 20 minutes a day, reading books, learning how to read chapter books and seeing that in my home, I understand how critical that is districtwide."
Esely said the program has a big impact on many students.
"It's helpful if you're able to volunteer at the same school week after week because you're establishing a relationship with the kiddos," Esely said. "Whether you think you do or not, they look up to you, it doesn't matter what your job is, these kids think you're a rock star."
One of the most rewarding parts of volunteering is seeing the kids' learning grow, Esely said.
"You have some that are very good readers and you have some that are still developing," Esely said. "Whether you're reading with them or you're helping them read, it's making an impact. That hour you spend with them, you're able to see them grow, which is really neat."
Due to the pandemic, this is the first year that the reading programs will return since 2020.
“We are hopeful that our volunteers are going to come back for reading this fall but we're always open to getting new people engaged in the program because it is an easy way to volunteer and you really can see the impact immediately,” Flurry said.
Flurry said one reason the programs continue each year is due to the response from schools.
“When we reached out to the schools to see if they'd be interested in partnering again, the teachers were like, 'Yes, we want to bring this program back,'" Flurry said. “So, we're very excited to be able to offer this program again.”
In addition to looking for volunteers, the United Way is also collecting book donations.
“Through the United Way Reading Adventure, as well as other programs, we work to build home libraries,” Flurry said. “If you have books that maybe your own kids have outgrown and you're wondering what you can do with them, you're welcome to call United Way and donate gently used books. We hand them out to kids in lots of different ways so they can build home libraries.”
