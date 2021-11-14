Many seniors face a lonely holiday season, so a local agency is stepping in to make things a little brighter.
InterServ will be offering its Angel Tree through the Adopt a Senior program again this year. According to previous U.S. census data, more than 40% of those 65 and older are living alone.
“A lot of our seniors don't have family in the area, and they're on very limited incomes,” said Elizabeth Mansfield, a social work intern who is completing her fieldwork with InterServ. “It just brightens up their holiday and lets them know that people still care about them and that they’re valuable to the community.”
The seasonal program has been going on for more than 15 years. Caregivers are in charge of nominating seniors for gifts.
“We have had a really great response from the community,” Mansfield said. “Once October comes around, they are already calling and letting us know that they're ready to go again this year.”
Those interested in adopting an individual can call the InterServ office at 816-238-4511.
“Volunteers will choose to sponsor one or more seniors and then we will send them a list with information about the individual,” Mansfield said. “They will go ahead and buy, wrap and put their name on their present and our volunteers will make sure those get out by the Christmas holiday.”
There also are other ways to get involved.
“In the letters, we send out there is an option to donate,” Mansfield said. “We also have a senior supply closet and Mobile Meals On Wheels."
Mansfield stresses the need for sponsors is growing as there is always a waiting list.
“They can spend $17 that sponsors a senior for a week, $68 to sponsor for a month or $816 sponsors a senior for a year,” said Mansfield. “It cheers them up especially during the holidays to know that people are thinking of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.