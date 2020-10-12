InterServ's volunteers make up the lifeblood of the organization, and agency staff are showing their appreciation by treating them with a little something sweet.
Normally InterServ honors volunteers with a "thank you" meal, but this year the staff had to get creative, according to Laraine Jones, director of volunteer services. Instead they are showing appreciation by handing out backpacks filled with cake, cinnamon rolls, pretzels, popcorn and a face mask marked with the agency's logo to volunteers all week.
“Because of COVID-19, we haven't been able to get everybody together so we came up with a drive-thru method of showing our appreciation,” Jones said. “Giving them their goodies and just letting them know we still love them and care about them.”
InterServ has about 120 volunteers, including drivers for Meals on Wheels, a program that feeds hundreds on a weekly basis. Other volunteers help people with income taxes and applying for different health programs, among other things. The faith-based organization was founded by volunteers more than 100 years ago.
Kurt and Nancy Janicek received one of the thank you packages from InterServ. They have distributed Meals on Wheels for more than 15 years.
“We do the same route pretty much always, and I have one lady that’s been on the route longer than I’ve been doing it,” Nancy Janicek said. “She so looks forward to having a few minutes to talk to you.”
Kurt Janicek worked for St. Joseph Transit for 13 years before retiring.
“We’re not part of the South End, we live on the other end of town, but we think it’s a good thing that we can come down here and help out as much as we can,” he said.
Angie Gardner is the director of senior nutrition at InterServ. She oversees about 60 volunteer drivers. After the pandemic began, the Meals on Wheels program stopped serving hot meals and decided to shift to a model of distributing multiple cold meals at one time.
“We had maybe a few people stop delivering, but the majority they were willing to do whatever it took,” Gardner said.