Like all nonprofit organizations focusing on those in need, Interserv is already having a busy holiday season. This week, with the help of supporting churches, Interserv gave out hundreds of turkeys to families ahead of Thanksgiving Day.
Bridget Supple, executive director of Interserv, said that this is only a small part of what the organization does all year long. She notes that Interserv, along with sister organizations like Community Missions, works with all age groups to provide food, shelter and other types of assistance throughout the year. Supple said that just like the founders of Interserv did in 1909, the organization continues to help immigrants and residents alike.
"We were the first childcare center to open. We opened that in 1911," she said.
Other ways Interserv helps those in need include rental and utility assistance. Supple also said that they provide assistance to seniors.
"We operate the Meals on Wheels here in St. Joe. We also have congregant meal sites at Wesley Towers and at our location at 5400 King Hill," she said.
Senior adults also benefit from the in-home services Interserv offers. Supple said their senior adult volunteer program is likely the oldest senior volunteer program in the country and gives senior adults meaningful ways to give back to the community through volunteering their time.
On the other end of the age spectrum, Interserv offers a popular recreation program for children.
"We have between 40 and 60 kids per day that come to us from all around the city, but mostly the South Side," she said.
The Mitchell Woods site also offers childcare (early care and preschool).
Like other nonprofits, Interserv relies heavily on volunteers. Given the size and scope of their work, Supple says there is always a need for people to volunteer their time.
"We rely on 100-plus volunteers to deliver 200 meals a week to seniors who are homebound," Supple said. Again, that is only one aspect of the services provided through this organization.
Childcare, after-school volunteers, volunteers for special events (like the recent turkey giveaway) and a wide range of assistance to senior adults all require volunteers to keep programs running at top efficiency.
Gifts from the community, including individual donations and gifts from religious groups, are accompanied by grants. For instance, Supple says, one grant Interserv receives allows them to assist senior adults with their taxes in February. Volunteers are trained to provide this free service to adults 60 and older, thanks to a grant.
Throughout the holidays, fundraisers like the pink garbage bag sale and a special cookie sale (cookie dough and baked cookies) will help to end the year for Interserv on a high note. Interserv's website is faithfullyserving.org.
