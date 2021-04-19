In a return to familiar activity following a year of pandemic disruptions, InterServ has resumed serving lunch to individuals 60 years of age and older at its facility on King Hill Avenue.
Patrons walked in Monday wearing masks and were able to remove them when enjoying chili dogs and tater tots. Three gentlemen sitting at one table said they enjoy the food but their favorite part of the lunches is the interactions with one another.
They said they enjoy checking up on the cook, Peggy, who is a staple at InterServ, as she’s held the position for more than 40 years, according to Director of Senior Nutrition Angie Gardner.
“She knows exactly what everybody likes, if they don’t like a certain vegetable,” Gardner said. “She’s the foundation.”
The tables have plastic dividers the nonprofit was able to purchase thanks to a grant. About 35 seats at the facility are available daily for a free lunch between 10:30 a.m. and noon.
Gardner said she believes about 75% of the clientele has received the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We have lots of people requesting meatloaf and, interesting enough, Peggy’s liver and onions,” Gardner said. “It’s not my choice, but the people that enjoy liver and onions say she makes the best.”
On Tuesday, BBQ meatballs with mashed potatoes are on the menu, with creamy baked chicken set for Wednesday, chef salad on Thursday and scrambled eggs and sausage for the meal on Friday.
Some Meals on Wheels programs ceased operation during the pandemic, but InterServ made preparations to keep the project going like delivering a week's worth of food in one day. That ensured staff never lost contact with the seniors they serve.
That operation continues to adjust as well, and now delivery drivers are passing out meals twice a week.
“Gradually building back up – the clients are getting frozen meals,” Gardner said. “We’re adding hot meals a little at a time.”
