Taxes can be a tricky chore, but InterServ’s service for senior citizens is there to help.
On an annual basis, volunteers help about a thousand seniors receive approximately $1 million in tax returns, and it's a free service InterServ has been offering for more than 30 years.
Anyone older than 60 is eligible and younger individuals who are receiving disability benefits also can get help through the program, according to Laraine Jones, director of volunteer services.
“We also help people with the state of Missouri – what they used to call the circuit breaker -- but what it is, is property tax credits, so that goes to people who rent or own their own property,” Jones said. “We help file claims so that they can get a rebate.”
The volunteers, trained in IRS tax laws and rules, began on Feb. 1 and they will continue working up until April 15, although the actual tax day this year falls on Monday, April 18.
“The whole nature of it is to keep people from having to dig into their pockets to pay other professionals,” Jones said. “They can call and make an appointment so we can help them.”
The number to call is 816-558-3240. Those getting help drop off an envelope with federal, state and, if applicable, property/rent paperwork at the Calvin Center, located at 1412 N. Third St. Identification information is needed as well.
“The IRS is still behind in processing documents and things from the 2020 taxes,” Jones said. “So we just ask people to be patient with us, we get them filed but (the taxpayer) has to send them to the federal government and the state to process, and they are behind.”
