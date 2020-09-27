Interserv is offering an extra program this school year, and it has everything to do with the classroom.
Behind the facility on King Hill Avenue, inside a yellow house, about 12 students lay in bean-bag-chairs or sit at traditional tables with licensed teachers learning through virtual means.
Jillian Haynes is the program director at Interserv’s 21st Century Community Learning Center. On a morning earlier this week, she was helping two first-graders with their handwriting and submitting assignments online.
“The best thing is parents can go ahead and go to work and do the things that they need to do to provide for their households,” Haynes said. “They don’t have to worry (about) are their kids getting their assignments done.”
The 21st Century Community Learning Center already was offering before- and after-school care programs, which is why virtual learning seemed like the next logical step.
The program has a few open slots and can hold a maximum of 20 kids.
“With COVID, we want to be in smaller groups to be able to social distance,” Haynes said. “We do (physical education) and arts, play board games, we go to the park every once in a while.”
Camp COVID was a program Interserv started back in March, which could be seen as the origin of the virtual learning program. Staff also hosted a spring break camp, but as Haynes put it, that break ended up lasting until last month.
“What used to be out-of-school time was considered after school or when schools are on break,” Haynes said. “Now, how we define out-of-school has, you know, changed within six months.”
Initial umbers from the St. Joseph School District showed just under 27% of students enrolled to study virtually this year.
The 21st Century Community Learning Center at Interserv is funded through a grant, which allows most families to take advantage of the program for free.
The early-morning care and after-school program has a bus that can take students to Hosea and Hyde elementary schools and Spring Garden Middle School.