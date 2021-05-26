Many people do not want to discuss the help they receive from a food pantry, but a U.S. Marine Corps veteran is someone who has courage under adverse conditions.
Mark Canchola served in Korea, Okinawa and Japan and uses the InterServ food pantry, located at the agency’s community center on King Hill Avenue. He said he often shares what he gets from the pantry with others.
“A lot of times I pass it on to my neighbors,” Canchola said.
He works as a landscaper and faced hardship about a year ago when opportunities became scarce. That’s when he looked into InterServ’s food pantry.
The pantry can be accessed by families or individuals once a month, said Danielle Brown, the social services director at InterServ.
“We do have an income requirement for commodities, it’s not something that you have to meet an income requirement for absolutely anything,” Brown said. “We do have some donated items if your family is in need that we can help you out with, but that commodity piece that we receive, we’re able to give out to low-income families.”
The pantry is open between 1 and 3:45 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. People who want to find out if they qualify to use it can call 816-238-4511.
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, InterServ changed its strategy to a drive-through service. Although they’ve since returned to allowing people inside the pantry, those who have not been vaccinated are asked to wear a mask.
InterServ distributes frozen meats, canned goods, pasta, tuna, milk, eggs and other items.
“Per month we’re seeing 300 to 400,” Brown said. “The supplementary money that you save based upon the food that you get, it might be $30 to $60 that you can then spend on a bill or rent or something fun for your family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.