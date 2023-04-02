InterServ has opened the Bee Hive, a coffee shop and café, inside its community center with the hopes of bringing people and funds into the facility.
“This last few years with the pandemic really showed us that we needed another revenue stream,” said Bridget Supple, InterServ executive director. “We got some money through the payroll protection program that we put back, and our board was asking us to use those funds to increase our revenue stream somehow. So it seemed like a good time to start planning a coffee shop.”
The Bee Hive also known as the Hive, opened in February at 5400 King Hill Ave., and has slowly been gaining momentum. The name is based on a past InterServ program.
“It's called the Bee Hive and we’ve nicknamed it the Hive after the senior activity program that we did like in the '40s, '50s and '60s,” Supple said. “We have a great sign that is from that era.”
The café offers a variety of food and drink options.
“We do all kinds of coffee treats and teas,” Supple said. “Every day we have oatmeal, biscuits and gravy and then some sort of quiche. We also have cinnamon rolls, which she makes the best cinnamon rolls in town. She also has specialty items. For now, our plan is to expand that a little bit, but we're trying to get everybody used to coming in first.”
Revenue from the Hive will allow InterServ to help more people who are in need.
“After we pay our employees, all of the revenues go back into the bottom line for InterServ,” Supple said. “Eventually, I think it will allow us to take some people off of our waiting list for mobile meals. We have more than 100 people on our waiting list. Unfortunately, once they get on the waiting list, they're on it for a long time. So some of those revenues will cover that. Some of the revenues will cover emergency assistance for people that are trying to prevent homelessness. So that's where those funds will go.”
With the current cost of living, more people are seeking help from local social service organizations. On top of the increased need, Supple said money has become more restricted for InterServ.
“Now a lot of times, the only funds that we have to help people with emergency assistance are United Way dollars, which have also decreased over the last 10 years. So, we're kind of excited and that the Hive doing really well so far.”
Supple said they’ve seen a decline in people visiting InterServ’s facility since the pandemic. They hope the coffee shop will be the incentive to bring them back.
“Initially our goal was to just get more people into our building after having to be closed for so long,” Supple said. “It's a new building. We were just getting people in and then the pandemic hit and we couldn't let people in because we serve seniors and children. So our goal is to get more people into our building and to see this beautiful building that the community has built.”
With just a few months of business underway, the Hive has already seen a good response from the community that they hope will continue.
“We have some regulars now, which is always a good thing,” Supple said. “We have people that stop in occasionally and people that didn’t know it existed until they came here for a weightlifting tournament or the Rotary chili supper. We're just trying to get the word out so people know it's here. South Side hasn't had a coffee shop, and it's kind of nice to be able to offer this.”
InterServ will host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Hive in conjunction with its annual meeting at 4:45 p.m. on May 15.
For now, the Hive is open from 7 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.