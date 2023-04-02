InterServ brings a new coffee shop to the southside

InterServ has opened the Bee Hive, a coffee shop and café, inside its community center with the hopes of bringing people and funds into the facility.

“This last few years with the pandemic really showed us that we needed another revenue stream,” said Bridget Supple, InterServ executive director. “We got some money through the payroll protection program that we put back, and our board was asking us to use those funds to increase our revenue stream somehow. So it seemed like a good time to start planning a coffee shop.”

