After branching out last year, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is working to continue expanding its inmate trash clean-up program.
Since 2014, the sheriff’s office, along with the Buchanan County Commission, has used the inmate clean-up program to assist with picking up trash and other acts of community service.
According to a 2021 annual report written by Deputy Matthew Thornton, who oversees the clean-up crews, the program proved to be a valuable asset last year. When it was in operation, the program was able to broaden and help clean up at the Chiefs Training Camp.
“I think, each year, we actually build on what the previous year had done,” Thornton said. “Where we’d helped this past year at the Chiefs, helping out after the practice was done at the parking lots and the stadiums. And we just build up, I think, from there ... the sky’s the limit as far as if we get, you know, the good offenders in there that the program utilizes.
“Without them, the program wouldn’t be, so we’ve had some pretty good offenders in there to be able to help us branch it out,” he continued.
Thornton said the program was able to operate for two to three months in 2021.
From the county commission side, Western Buchanan County Commissioner Ron Hook works with the program.
Hook said they are collaborating with Sheriff Bill Puett in part because there is a shortage of staff at his department, which was the case last year. He said they hope to get the clean-up crew outside at least three times a week.
“We’d like to get five days a week back,” Hook said. “But we’d be satisfied with three days a week. I think we could stay up with it.”
In 2021, Hook said that Thornton and his crew got out to work about a third of the time in which they would normally be out working.
Moving forward, Thornton said they are going to strive to do the same thing that they have done with the inmate clean-up crew. With the department’s staffing situation, he said there are days where he may have to fill in for a certain role. He said that once they get to where they want to be with staffing, then he will be able to be out for five days a week.
Thornton said that he thinks the clean-up crew is a valuable tool for the community. He said that he is anxious to get the program rolling again and so are the inmates involved.
“I think we’ve proven that, like I said, the sky is the limit to what we can do with even a small crew of four, that most of the crews I’ve had everybody pitches and does what they have to do to get, you know, whatever job we’re currently on done,” he said.
