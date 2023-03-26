The rising cost of food also is driving up the number of people seeking assistance from Second Harvest Community Food Bank's senior box program.
Caitlin Dillon Estes, the senior initiatives coordinator at Second Harvest, said the senior box program itself feeds 1,200 seniors in the region every month.
“There is a huge need in the senior community from what I see,” she said. “The senior community is one of the most in-need communities, especially with inflation. We have always given out senior boxes every month but recently with the state of how expensive living is, we've seen a huge increase in demand that is really difficult to meet with the funding we currently have.”
Second Harvest currently has a waitlist for senior boxes in all 17 counties within its service area.
“In St. Joseph alone, the waitlist has reached three years long,” Dillon Estes said. “We really would like to hand out more boxes to meet that need, but in order to do that we would need more funding.”
Dillon said it costs $300 to support one senior citizen for a year through the program.
“It’s for people that are over 60 and under some income guidelines,” Dillon Estes said. “Essentially it is a box of food staples that they can receive once a month. It includes things like rice, pasta, canned protein. It's meant to be a supplement to your regular groceries, something you can always have on your shelves if you're food insecure.”
For some people, the senior program is a lifeline, she said.
“We have some seniors who are homebound and they don't have friends and family in the area,” Dillon Estes said. “We deliver door-to-door to those certain individuals and see them every month and the gratitude on their faces. I don’t know where some of them would be without these boxes. For others, it could be a temporary thing just for a few months to get on their feet but for some seniors, it is the difference between going hungry and not.”
While the senior box program is common among food banks across the nation, Second Harvest started its own version two years ago.
“We started running it ourselves so that we could control the amount of food that goes in,” Dillon Estes said. “It does make it more difficult to fund, but we get to help more people because we could raise the income guidelines. So this is something that exists across the nation but we run it just a little bit differently.”
While the program itself has enough resources to continue serving the 1,200 seniors each month, the hope is with additional funding Second Harvest can help more people.
“We are still continuing to produce the same number of senior boxes we always have, but we just simply don't have enough to meet this increased need,” Dillon Estes said. “We would need more funding, which would come from people donating to our senior box program. You can always contact your local politicians and ask them to fund this program. We are always accepting volunteers to help us pack the boxes and also deliver.”
Anyone interested in helping Second Harvest’s senior box program can email Caitlin Dillon Estes at cdillon@shcfb.org.
