With the holiday season right around the corner, some longtime Salvation Army bellringers are bundling up and showing out — even after more than a decade of doing so.
Both Joyce Edelstein and Jeanne Jones are St. Joseph residents that have been bell ringing for many years.
“I’ve been a bell ringer for over 15 years,” Edelstein said. “I just like visiting with people and I like Christmastime and to give back.”
“I’ve been bell ringing for 20 years,” Jones said. “I just like trying to help out the Salvation Army and hopefully help people that don't have much, help myself, and help my grandkids and kids at the same time.”
Edelstein said she has seen firsthand the impact that services within the Salvation Army can have.
“When my son was young, I came to Salvation Army and got coats, toys and food from them so, that kind of inspired me,” Edelstein said.
Jones said they are always looking for more volunteers, especially as St. Joseph residents brace for cold winter weather.
“In a few days (we) will be starting at Walmart and that’s more locations and a lot of people let the cold scare them off,” Jones said.
Edelstein said she does not plan to stop bell ringing anytime soon.
“I just stay ringing,” Edelstein said. “A lot of people can't handle the cold, so I'll put it this way: I’ll do it until I can’t do it anymore.”
Salvation Army Major Ronald Key said the organization could see an increase in volunteers.
“Some of them are repeat volunteers, so they'll do it more than once, but I would say through the year, we have around 50 volunteers,” Salvation Army Major Ronald Key said. “I think we might have more volunteers this year since we're kind of past COVID-19, but it's still early and most people don't think about volunteering until after Thanksgiving, but we do have some volunteers that have been out.”
The Salvation Army offers both volunteer and paid bell ringing positions.
“I’ve been here for three years so this is our third year of doing it (offering paid positions),” Key said. “A lot of places do have to hire some people just because of the number of places to ring bells and not enough volunteers cover the shifts all day long.”
The bell ringing season brings in around $110,000 each year.
Key emphasized the many reasons bell ringing is important to the Salvation Army and the community.
“Whatever you have given in a kettle, 100% of the money stays here in St. Joseph,” Key said. “We help you with food, housing, shelter, clothing, whatever those things look like. A lot of people come in and we're able to help them one way or the other. I think that's important for people to know.”
