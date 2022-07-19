As August approaches the alarm clock will return and kids in St. Joseph will head back to school, many of them with new backpacks and school supplies picked up from the Grace House on Tuesday.
The Grace House had more than 300 kids come through its doors in the first few hours of an all-day event that started early Tuesday morning. Backpacks, school supplies, underwear and clothes were all handed out free of cost.
Ruth Costello, founder and owner of the Grace House, said Tuesday she expects more than 1,000 kids to come and get backpacks and school supplies through the giveaway. The event started at 5 a.m. Tuesday and was set to last until 4 p.m. Families lined down the block at the location at 27th and Lafayette streets during the first several hours.
Costello said the inflation has made it difficult for families to afford back-to-school supplies and backpacks.
"What's happening is the cost of everything is outrageous from food to back-to-school stuff ... I used to be able to buy a 50-cent composition notebook, but now I'm paying a dollar, so when you have three and four kids it is not an easy task.
The Grace House will be open for pickup of school items Thursday and Saturday for those who were unable to get to Tuesday's event. Costello said many organizations provided donations and she was able to get all the backpacks needed for the high demand.
"Come on down, everything they are getting is free for a smile and we're getting a lot of smiles this morning," Costello said.
Costello said she thought the backpacks looked fantastic and added it is important for kids to feel good when going back to school.
"They're proud of what they're wearing and they feel good, and that self-esteem is what we need so they can be happy," Costello said.
