Super Turkey Day

Volunteers help to distribute turkeys for a previous Turkey Day giveaway outside Second Harvest Community Food Bank’s facilities.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Second Harvest Community Food Bank is giving back to the community with its annual Turkey Day event on Thursday. 

Hundreds of families from the region will receive a full holiday meal with a frozen turkey and a box of sides and fresh produce. Andrew Foster, the volunteer coordinator for Second Harvest, said families benefitting from the event picked up their vouchers a few weeks ago so all they have to do is swing by their designated distribution site to pick up the meals.  

Stef Manchen can be reached at stef.manchen@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.