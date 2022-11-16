Ahead of Thanksgiving, Second Harvest Community Food Bank is giving back to the community with its annual Turkey Day eventon Thursday.
Hundreds of families from the region will receive a full holiday meal with a frozen turkey anda box of sides and fresh produce. Andrew Foster, the volunteer coordinator for Second Harvest, said familiesbenefitting from the event picked up their vouchers a few weeks ago so all they have to do is swing by their designated distribution site to pick up the meals.
“We understand that there are so many families struggling right now,” Foster said. “We gave out those vouchers for Turkey Day in less than a day, So we don't celebrate hunger. But as the region's Feeding America food bank, you better believe we celebrate the chance to fight hunger and speak to thatfor families in the area.”
Second Harvest is based in St. Joseph but serves 19 counties in Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas. There are distribution sites for Turkey Day here in St. Joseph, Leavenworth, Kansas, and Chillicothe, Missouri.
With inflation raising prices, Foster said he recognizes there are many needs families have to fill, and the holiday season can exacerbate that issue.Second Harvest as an organization has also felt those strains,makingit more difficult to meet the demand of community membersneeding to beserved.
“Not just turkeys but prices for food and commodities have increased. When you're at the local grocery store, you feel that pinch,” Foster said.“Certainlywhen we purchase at the macro level and tens of thousands of pounds ... our food costs havedramatically increased as well.”
Foster emphasized that while Thursday's event is fully staffed with volunteers, there is always a way for the community to get involved and give back to through Second Harvest to help in the fight against food insecurity.
Second Harvest will launch its 12 Days of Christmas campaign following Thursday’s Turkey Day event, which will encourage people to donate 12 nonperishable items to support students and families through school systems.
To find volunteer opportunities, visit Second Harvest’s website at www.shcfb.org/or call the office at 816-364-3663.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.